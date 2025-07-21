New Analyst Forecast: $KO Given $83.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KO. Kevin Grundy from BNP Paribas set a price target of 83.0 for KO.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KO recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $KO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Grundy from BNP Paribas set a target price of $83.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $76.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $86.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $78.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $80.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 02/13/2025

$KO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KO stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 01/21.

on 05/15, 01/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $250,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 01/21 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT purchased up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

$KO Insider Trading Activity

$KO insiders have traded $KO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES QUINCEY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 411,838 shares for an estimated $29,525,226 .

. NIKOLAOS KOUMETTIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,208 shares for an estimated $7,823,012 .

. JOHN MURPHY (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 88,658 shares for an estimated $6,391,709 .

. NANCY QUAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,496 shares for an estimated $5,942,695 .

. BEATRIZ R PEREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 60,326 shares for an estimated $4,335,370

HENRIQUE BRAUN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,277 shares for an estimated $1,806,514

BRUNO PIETRACCI sold 19,058 shares for an estimated $1,344,698

LISA CHANG (Executive Vice President) sold 13,445 shares for an estimated $961,352

MONICA HOWARD DOUGLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 5,565 shares for an estimated $394,231

$KO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,446 institutional investors add shares of $KO stock to their portfolio, and 1,499 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

