New Analyst Forecast: $KNX Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KNX. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $KNX.

$KNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KNX in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KNX forecast page.

$KNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KNX recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $KNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $49.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 David Hicks from Raymond James set a target price of $55.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $54.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $55.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $52.0 on 06/24/2025

$KNX Insider Trading Activity

$KNX insiders have traded $KNX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS L COL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $226,830

TIMOTHY SEAN HARRINGTON (Pres - US Xpress) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $52,848

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $KNX stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

