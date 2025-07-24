New Analyst Forecast: $KNX Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KNX. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $KNX.
$KNX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KNX in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 07/15/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025
$KNX Price Targets
$KNX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KNX recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $KNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $49.0 on 07/24/2025
- David Hicks from Raymond James set a target price of $55.0 on 07/15/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/10/2025
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $54.0 on 07/09/2025
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025
- Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $55.0 on 07/01/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $52.0 on 06/24/2025
$KNX Insider Trading Activity
$KNX insiders have traded $KNX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS L COL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $226,830
- TIMOTHY SEAN HARRINGTON (Pres - US Xpress) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $52,848
$KNX Hedge Fund Activity
$KNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $KNX stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,770,068 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,960,257
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,055,750 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,404,567
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 1,754,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,317,208
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,669,013 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,585,375
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,628,760 shares (+8856.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,834,772
- CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC removed 1,435,562 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,432,591
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,429,769 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,180,653

