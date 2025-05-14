New Analyst Forecast: $KLC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KLC. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KLC.
$KLC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KLC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024
$KLC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KLC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 03/24/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 03/21/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $21.0 on 03/21/2025
- Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $30.0 on 11/25/2024
