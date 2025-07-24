New Analyst Forecast: $KFRC Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KFRC. Joshua Chan from UBS set a price target of 45.0 for KFRC.

$KFRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KFRC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KFRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 04/15/2025

$KFRC Insider Trading Activity

$KFRC insiders have traded $KFRC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L DUNKEL has made 4 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $378,460 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW G THOMAS (Chief Experience Officer) sold 7,100 shares for an estimated $367,709

DERRICK DEWAN BROOKS sold 490 shares for an estimated $20,006

$KFRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $KFRC stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.