New Analyst Forecast: $KEY Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KEY. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $KEY.
$KEY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KEY in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KEY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KEY forecast page.
$KEY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KEY recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $KEY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $20.0 on 07/24/2025
- Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $21.0 on 07/23/2025
- Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 07/08/2025
- Erika Najarian from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 07/08/2025
- Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $54.0 on 06/23/2025
- Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 06/23/2025
- Ben Pham from BMO Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 06/18/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $KEY Data Alerts
Sign Up
$KEY Insider Trading Activity
$KEY insiders have traded $KEY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER M. GORMAN (Chairman and CEO) sold 57,736 shares for an estimated $1,008,070
- OF NOVA SCOTIA BANK purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $892,500
- AMY G. BRADY (Chief Information Officer) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $305,710
- MOHIT RAMANI (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $137,500
- CARLTON L HIGHSMITH sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $83,000
- ALLYSON M KIDIK (Chief Risk Review Officer) sold 1,016 shares for an estimated $17,973
- RICHARD J TOBIN purchased 750 shares for an estimated $10,380
- JACQUI ALLARD purchased 180 shares for an estimated $2,525
- SOMESH KHANNA purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,387
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$KEY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of $KEY stock to their portfolio, and 391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 24,551,725 shares (+6497.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $392,582,082
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 23,705,966 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $379,058,396
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 14,651,281 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $234,273,983
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 8,412,625 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,517,873
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,721,852 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,492,413
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,599,197 shares (+1142.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,541,160
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 3,932,903 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,887,118
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.