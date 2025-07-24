New Analyst Forecast: $KEY Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KEY. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $KEY.

$KEY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KEY in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KEY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KEY forecast page.

$KEY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KEY recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $KEY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $20.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $21.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Erika Najarian from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $54.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Ben Pham from BMO Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 06/18/2025

$KEY Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $KEY Data Alerts

$KEY insiders have traded $KEY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER M. GORMAN (Chairman and CEO) sold 57,736 shares for an estimated $1,008,070

OF NOVA SCOTIA BANK purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $892,500

AMY G. BRADY (Chief Information Officer) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $305,710

MOHIT RAMANI (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $137,500

CARLTON L HIGHSMITH sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $83,000

ALLYSON M KIDIK (Chief Risk Review Officer) sold 1,016 shares for an estimated $17,973

RICHARD J TOBIN purchased 750 shares for an estimated $10,380

JACQUI ALLARD purchased 180 shares for an estimated $2,525

SOMESH KHANNA purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,387

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of $KEY stock to their portfolio, and 391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.