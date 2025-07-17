New Analyst Forecast: $KDP Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KDP. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $KDP.
$KDP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KDP in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/01/2025
$KDP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KDP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $KDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sean King from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 07/17/2025
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 06/27/2025
- Rajesh Kumar from HSBC set a target price of $42.0 on 04/25/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 04/22/2025
- Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $40.0 on 04/16/2025
- Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 04/09/2025
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 04/01/2025
$KDP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KDP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$KDP Insider Trading Activity
$KDP insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BEVCO B.V. JAB has made 1 purchase buying 3,619,600 shares for an estimated $120,677,464 and 1 sale selling 83,950,000 shares for an estimated $2,740,967,500.
- ROBERT JAMES GAMGORT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,040,000 shares for an estimated $35,310,080.
- MARY BETH DENOOYER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 108,000 shares for an estimated $3,664,005.
- ANGELA A. STEPHENS (Senior VP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,850 shares for an estimated $747,629.
- DE VEN MICHAEL G VAN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $498,000
$KDP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 503 institutional investors add shares of $KDP stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 25,425,644 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $870,065,537
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 23,815,867 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $814,978,968
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 20,196,835 shares (+108.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $691,135,693
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 15,089,632 shares (+53.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $516,367,207
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 12,315,041 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $421,420,703
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 8,562,895 shares (+65.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $293,022,266
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 6,107,223 shares (-86.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,989,171
