New Analyst Forecast: $KDP Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KDP. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $KDP.

$KDP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KDP in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/01/2025

$KDP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KDP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $KDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sean King from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Rajesh Kumar from HSBC set a target price of $42.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $40.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 04/01/2025

$KDP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KDP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$KDP Insider Trading Activity

$KDP insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEVCO B.V. JAB has made 1 purchase buying 3,619,600 shares for an estimated $120,677,464 and 1 sale selling 83,950,000 shares for an estimated $2,740,967,500 .

and 1 sale selling 83,950,000 shares for an estimated . ROBERT JAMES GAMGORT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,040,000 shares for an estimated $35,310,080 .

. MARY BETH DENOOYER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 108,000 shares for an estimated $3,664,005 .

. ANGELA A. STEPHENS (Senior VP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,850 shares for an estimated $747,629 .

. DE VEN MICHAEL G VAN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $498,000

$KDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 503 institutional investors add shares of $KDP stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

