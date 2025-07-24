New Analyst Forecast: $KARO Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KARO. Alexander Sklar from Raymond James set a price target of 60.0 for KARO.

$KARO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KARO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KARO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Sklar from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $60.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Roy Campbell from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 06/26/2025

$KARO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $KARO stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

