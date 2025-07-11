New Analyst Forecast: $KALV Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KALV. Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 27.0 for KALV.

$KALV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KALV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $KALV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $27.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $20.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $28.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $19.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Debanjana Chatterjee from Jones Trading set a target price of $30.0 on 03/26/2025

$KALV Insider Trading Activity

$KALV insiders have traded $KALV stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEALTHCARE CAPITAL PARTNERS III, L.P. VENROCK has made 9 purchases buying 361,212 shares for an estimated $3,322,933 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN L PALLEIKO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 65,728 shares for an estimated $915,284 .

. CHRISTOPHER YEA (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,612 shares for an estimated $599,557 .

. PAUL K. AUDHYA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,130 shares for an estimated $143,769.

$KALV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $KALV stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

