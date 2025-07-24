Stocks
JLL

New Analyst Forecast: $JLL Given $297.0 Price Target

July 24, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JLL. Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 297.0 for JLL.

$JLL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JLL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $JLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $291.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $297.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $340.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Michael Griffin from Citigroup set a target price of $240.0 on 05/28/2025
  • Anthony Pettinari from JP Morgan set a target price of $285.0 on 04/10/2025
$JLL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JLL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JLL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$JLL Insider Trading Activity

$JLL insiders have traded $JLL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW W POPPINK (CEO, Leasing Advisory) sold 275 shares for an estimated $65,441

$JLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $JLL stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Stocks mentioned

