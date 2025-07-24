New Analyst Forecast: $JLL Given $297.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JLL. Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 297.0 for JLL.
$JLL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JLL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $JLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $291.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $297.0 on 07/24/2025
- Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $340.0 on 07/02/2025
- Michael Griffin from Citigroup set a target price of $240.0 on 05/28/2025
- Anthony Pettinari from JP Morgan set a target price of $285.0 on 04/10/2025
$JLL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $JLL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JLL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 03/14, 03/10, 03/07, 03/05 and 0 sales.
$JLL Insider Trading Activity
$JLL insiders have traded $JLL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW W POPPINK (CEO, Leasing Advisory) sold 275 shares for an estimated $65,441
$JLL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $JLL stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SWEDBANK AB added 501,716 shares (+115.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $128,328,918
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 445,091 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,342,509
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 357,469 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,620,139
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 278,366 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,009,715
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 260,847 shares (+194.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,666,579
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 252,423 shares (+218.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,578,185
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 211,551 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $54,110,514
