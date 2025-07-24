New Analyst Forecast: $JLL Given $297.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JLL. Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 297.0 for JLL.

$JLL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JLL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $JLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $291.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $297.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $340.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Michael Griffin from Citigroup set a target price of $240.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Anthony Pettinari from JP Morgan set a target price of $285.0 on 04/10/2025

$JLL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JLL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JLL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 03/14, 03/10, 03/07, 03/05 and 0 sales.

$JLL Insider Trading Activity

$JLL insiders have traded $JLL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW W POPPINK (CEO, Leasing Advisory) sold 275 shares for an estimated $65,441

$JLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $JLL stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

