New Analyst Forecast: $JBLU Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JBLU. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $JBLU.

$JBLU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBLU in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/04/2024

$JBLU Insider Trading Activity

$JBLU insiders have traded $JBLU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIK MITTAL has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $614,340 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. URSULA L HURLEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $112,500

$JBLU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $JBLU stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

