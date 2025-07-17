New Analyst Forecast: $JBL Given $256.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JBL. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 256.0 for JBL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JBL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBL forecast page.

$JBL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JBL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $JBL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $256.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $245.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Ruplu Bhattacharya from B of A Securities set a target price of $245.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Melissa Fairbanks from Raymond James set a target price of $230.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $215.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $208.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $223.0 on 06/17/2025

$JBL Insider Trading Activity

$JBL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK T MONDELLO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $34,966,219 .

. JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280 .

. MICHAEL DASTOOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,234 shares for an estimated $5,193,741 .

. STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 22,443 shares for an estimated $4,488,824

STEVEN A RAYMUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,955 shares for an estimated $3,459,448 .

. ANDREW PRIESTLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,913 shares for an estimated $2,826,727 .

. FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) sold 8,971 shares for an estimated $1,842,571

MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 6,787 shares for an estimated $1,398,122

ADAM E. BERRY (SVP, IR and Communications) sold 4,233 shares for an estimated $848,113

ANOUSHEH ANSARI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $741,683 .

. FRANCIS MCKAY (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 3,395 shares for an estimated $697,620

CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $551,728

GARY K. SCHICK (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 678 shares for an estimated $102,549 .

. MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115 shares for an estimated $17,214.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 397 institutional investors add shares of $JBL stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.