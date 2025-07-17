New Analyst Forecast: $JBL Given $256.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JBL. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 256.0 for JBL.
$JBL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JBL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $JBL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $256.0 on 07/17/2025
- Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $245.0 on 07/02/2025
- Ruplu Bhattacharya from B of A Securities set a target price of $245.0 on 06/20/2025
- Melissa Fairbanks from Raymond James set a target price of $230.0 on 06/18/2025
- Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $215.0 on 06/18/2025
- David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $208.0 on 06/18/2025
- George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $223.0 on 06/17/2025
$JBL Insider Trading Activity
$JBL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK T MONDELLO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $34,966,219.
- JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280.
- MICHAEL DASTOOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,234 shares for an estimated $5,193,741.
- STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 22,443 shares for an estimated $4,488,824
- STEVEN A RAYMUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,955 shares for an estimated $3,459,448.
- ANDREW PRIESTLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,913 shares for an estimated $2,826,727.
- FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) sold 8,971 shares for an estimated $1,842,571
- MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 6,787 shares for an estimated $1,398,122
- ADAM E. BERRY (SVP, IR and Communications) sold 4,233 shares for an estimated $848,113
- ANOUSHEH ANSARI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $741,683.
- FRANCIS MCKAY (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 3,395 shares for an estimated $697,620
- CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $551,728
- GARY K. SCHICK (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 678 shares for an estimated $102,549.
- MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115 shares for an estimated $17,214.
$JBL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 397 institutional investors add shares of $JBL stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,742,979 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,167,152
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 810,727 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,315,622
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 747,423 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,701,847
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 662,938 shares (+119.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,205,973
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 598,063 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,378,432
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 540,905 shares (+2878.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,600,943
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 519,983 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $113,408,292
