New Analyst Forecast: $JAMF Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JAMF. Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a price target of 13.0 for JAMF.

$JAMF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JAMF recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $JAMF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $13.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Joey Marincek from JMP Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $15.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $15.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 03/04/2025

$JAMF Insider Trading Activity

$JAMF insiders have traded $JAMF stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH TSCHIDA (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,675 shares for an estimated $1,309,860 .

. JOHN STROSAHL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,295 shares for an estimated $936,478 .

. ELIZABETH BENZ (CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,906 shares for an estimated $903,668 .

. DEAN HAGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,292 shares for an estimated $828,695 .

. LINH LAM (CIO) sold 47,815 shares for an estimated $650,264

JEFF LENDINO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,579 shares for an estimated $525,673 .

. JASON WUDI (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,915 shares for an estimated $382,400 .

. MICHELLE BUCARIA (CPO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,761 shares for an estimated $370,381 .

. ANTHONY GRABENAU (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,407 shares for an estimated $184,289.

$JAMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $JAMF stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

