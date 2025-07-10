New Analyst Forecast: $IREN Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IREN. Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 22.0 for IREN.

$IREN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IREN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IREN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $23.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $20.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $21.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $23.0 on 02/13/2025

$IREN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $IREN stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

