New Analyst Forecast: $IREN Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IREN. Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 22.0 for IREN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IREN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IREN forecast page.
$IREN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IREN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IREN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 07/10/2025
- Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $23.0 on 05/16/2025
- Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $20.0 on 05/15/2025
- Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $21.0 on 05/15/2025
- Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025
- Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $23.0 on 02/13/2025
$IREN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $IREN stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 5,684,836 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,620,651
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,542,934 shares (+416.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,666,468
- SITUATIONAL AWARENESS LP added 3,366,130 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,499,731
- WALLEYE TRADING LLC added 3,319,029 shares (+1086.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,212,886
- BIT CAPITAL GMBH added 3,034,393 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,479,453
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 2,945,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,938,095
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,781,955 shares (+381.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,942,105
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.