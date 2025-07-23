New Analyst Forecast: $IOVA Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IOVA. Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a price target of 25.0 for IOVA.
$IOVA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOVA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $IOVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/23/2025
- David Dai from UBS set a target price of $2.0 on 05/16/2025
- Andrea Tan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 05/12/2025
- Mara Goldstein from Mizuho set a target price of $10.0 on 05/12/2025
- Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $4.0 on 05/12/2025
- Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 05/09/2025
- Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 03/03/2025
$IOVA Insider Trading Activity
$IOVA insiders have traded $IOVA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL GORDON KIRBY (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $55,200
- RAJ K. PURI (Chief Regulatory Officer) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $9,743
$IOVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $IOVA stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 9,400,478 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,303,591
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 5,489,799 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,281,030
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,118,055 shares (+80.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,713,123
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,904,436 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,001,771
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 3,869,617 shares (+202.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,885,824
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 3,511,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,692,962
- AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,655,000
