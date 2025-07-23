New Analyst Forecast: $IOVA Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IOVA. Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a price target of 25.0 for IOVA.

$IOVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOVA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $IOVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 David Dai from UBS set a target price of $2.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Andrea Tan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Mara Goldstein from Mizuho set a target price of $10.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $4.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 03/03/2025

$IOVA Insider Trading Activity

$IOVA insiders have traded $IOVA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL GORDON KIRBY (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $55,200

RAJ K. PURI (Chief Regulatory Officer) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $9,743

$IOVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $IOVA stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

