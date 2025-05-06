New Analyst Forecast: $INTZ Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INTZ. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $INTZ.

$INTZ Insider Trading Activity

$INTZ insiders have traded $INTZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY PINSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 250 shares for an estimated $229

ANTHONY SCOTT (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 250 shares for an estimated $229

$INTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $INTZ stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

