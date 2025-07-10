New Analyst Forecast: $INTU Given $870.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INTU. Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a price target of 870.0 for INTU.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INTU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INTU forecast page.

$INTU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTU recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $INTU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $837.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $870.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $900.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $880.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $875.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $860.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $750.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $789.0 on 05/23/2025

$INTU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $250,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/01, 03/07, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 04/01, 03/07, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$INTU Insider Trading Activity

$INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 172 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 172 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 106 sales selling 300,667 shares for an estimated $200,594,777 .

. LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 75,045 shares for an estimated $54,748,921 .

. MARIANNA TESSEL (EVP, GBSG) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,714 shares for an estimated $30,550,865 .

. SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,270 shares for an estimated $14,941,622 .

. KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,700 shares for an estimated $12,177,029 .

. LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,816 shares for an estimated $2,030,853 .

. ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,340 shares for an estimated $1,813,865 .

. MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,616 shares for an estimated $1,227,725 .

. EVE B BURTON sold 1,702 shares for an estimated $1,021,200

RICHARD L DALZELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 666 shares for an estimated $521,890.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 901 institutional investors add shares of $INTU stock to their portfolio, and 955 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.