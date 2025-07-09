New Analyst Forecast: $INO Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INO. Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a price target of 5.0 for INO.

$INO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $INO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $5.0 on 07/09/2025

Gregory Renza from RBC Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $13.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Roy Buchanan from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $18.0 on 03/14/2025

$INO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $INO stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

