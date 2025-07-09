New Analyst Forecast: $INO Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INO. Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a price target of 5.0 for INO.
$INO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $INO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $5.0 on 07/09/2025
- Gregory Renza from RBC Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025
- Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $13.0 on 05/14/2025
- Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 03/19/2025
- Roy Buchanan from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $18.0 on 03/14/2025
$INO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $INO stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 664,000 shares (+103.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,082,320
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 654,115 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,066,207
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 531,669 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $866,620
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 409,969 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $668,249
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 355,372 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $579,256
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $488,999
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 246,721 shares (+112.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $402,155
