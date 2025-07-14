New Analyst Forecast: $INKT Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INKT. William Blair gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $INKT.
$INKT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INKT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
$INKT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $INKT stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 23,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $202,331
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 10,171 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,877
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,611 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,039
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 8,828 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,273
- STATE STREET CORP removed 2,552 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,049
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 1,008 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,709
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,665
