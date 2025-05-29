New Analyst Forecast: $INFA Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INFA. Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a price target of 25.0 for INFA.

$INFA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INFA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INFA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $19.0 on 02/14/2025

$INFA Insider Trading Activity

$INFA insiders have traded $INFA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INFA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN ARTHUR SCHWEITZER (EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 161,668 shares for an estimated $3,723,080 .

. MARK PELLOWSKI (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 10,035 shares for an estimated $271,567

$INFA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $INFA stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.