New Analyst Forecast: $IMO Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IMO. Wolfe Research gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $IMO.

$IMO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IMO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $IMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $101.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a target price of $110.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Menno Hulshof from TD Securities set a target price of $92.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Greg Pardy from RBC Capital set a target price of $101.0 on 04/03/2025

$IMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $IMO stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

