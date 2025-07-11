New Analyst Forecast: $IMO Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IMO. Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a price target of 110.0 for IMO.
$IMO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IMO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $IMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $101.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a target price of $110.0 on 07/11/2025
- Menno Hulshof from TD Securities set a target price of $92.0 on 04/21/2025
- Greg Pardy from RBC Capital set a target price of $101.0 on 04/03/2025
$IMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $IMO stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,629,568 shares (+395.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $262,490,357
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,280,409 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,919,178
- FMR LLC added 2,076,860 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,198,515
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 610,594 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,158,158
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 482,393 shares (+273.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,886,661
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 460,696 shares (+1233.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,317,534
- QV INVESTORS INC. removed 448,104 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,406,881
