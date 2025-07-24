New Analyst Forecast: $IMAX Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IMAX. Patrick Sholl from Barrington Research set a price target of 32.0 for IMAX.

$IMAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IMAX recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $IMAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Sholl from Barrington Research set a target price of $32.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Steve Frankel from Rosenblatt set a target price of $35.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Eric Handler from Roth Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $32.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Omar Mejias from Wells Fargo set a target price of $30.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $26.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $30.0 on 04/10/2025

$IMAX Insider Trading Activity

$IMAX insiders have traded $IMAX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD L GELFOND (Chief Executive Officer) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,711,440

$IMAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $IMAX stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

