New Analyst Forecast: $IMAX Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IMAX. Patrick Sholl from Barrington Research set a price target of 32.0 for IMAX.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IMAX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IMAX forecast page.
$IMAX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IMAX recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $IMAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Sholl from Barrington Research set a target price of $32.0 on 07/24/2025
- Steve Frankel from Rosenblatt set a target price of $35.0 on 07/11/2025
- Eric Handler from Roth Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 07/09/2025
- Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $32.0 on 04/25/2025
- Omar Mejias from Wells Fargo set a target price of $30.0 on 04/24/2025
- David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $26.0 on 04/11/2025
- Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $30.0 on 04/10/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $IMAX Data Alerts
Sign Up
$IMAX Insider Trading Activity
$IMAX insiders have traded $IMAX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD L GELFOND (Chief Executive Officer) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,711,440
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IMAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $IMAX stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 573,919 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,122,765
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 501,453 shares (+2974.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,213,286
- FMR LLC added 483,240 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,733,374
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 425,081 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,200,884
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 424,338 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,181,306
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 417,677 shares (+805.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,005,788
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 367,984 shares (-53.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,696,378
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.