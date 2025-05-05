New Analyst Forecast: $IGA Given 'Reduce' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IGA. J.P. Morgan gave a rating of 'Reduce' for $IGA.
$IGA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IGA in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- J.P. Morgan issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/05/2025
$IGA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $IGA stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 208,623 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,919,331
- GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC added 203,176 shares (+146.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,869,219
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 161,479 shares (-84.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,485,606
- GLOBAL ASSETS ADVISORY, LLC added 63,381 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $622,401
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 60,395 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $555,634
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 40,091 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $393,693
- AQR ARBITRAGE LLC removed 36,267 shares (-63.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $333,656
