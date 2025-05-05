New Analyst Forecast: $IGA Given 'Reduce' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IGA. J.P. Morgan gave a rating of 'Reduce' for $IGA.

$IGA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IGA in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

J.P. Morgan issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IGA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IGA forecast page.

$IGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $IGA stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.