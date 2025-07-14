Stocks
IEX

New Analyst Forecast: $IEX Given $216.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IEX. Vladimir Bystricky from Citigroup set a price target of 216.0 for IEX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IEX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IEX forecast page.

$IEX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IEX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IEX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $211.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Vladimir Bystricky from Citigroup set a target price of $216.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $208.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $208.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Matt Summerville from DA Davidson set a target price of $215.0 on 02/19/2025

$IEX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IEX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IEX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$IEX Insider Trading Activity

$IEX insiders have traded $IEX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AKHIL MAHENDRA (Interim CFO) sold 250 shares for an estimated $45,222

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $IEX stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,703,736 shares (-46.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $308,325,103
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 831,005 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,386,974
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 450,704 shares (+1232.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,563,902
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 400,953 shares (-96.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,560,464
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 391,408 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,833,105
  • FUNDSMITH LLP removed 362,501 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,601,805
  • FLOSSBACH VON STORCH SE added 275,267 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,815,068

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

IEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.