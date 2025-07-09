New Analyst Forecast: $ICLR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ICLR. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ICLR.
$ICLR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICLR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/15/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025
$ICLR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ICLR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ICLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ross Muken from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $170.0 on 07/09/2025
- Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $173.0 on 05/15/2025
- Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $160.0 on 05/02/2025
- Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 05/02/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 05/02/2025
- Casey Woodring from JP Morgan set a target price of $150.0 on 04/29/2025
- Charles Rhyee from TD Cowen set a target price of $157.0 on 04/14/2025
$ICLR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $ICLR stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,095,633 shares (+2097.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $716,694,818
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,579,915 shares (+74.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,469,325
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,223,335 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $214,071,391
- BLUESPRUCE INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,223,117 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $214,033,243
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,094,613 shares (+57.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,546,328
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,060,320 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,545,396
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,040,452 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,068,695
