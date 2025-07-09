New Analyst Forecast: $ICLR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ICLR. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ICLR.

$ICLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICLR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/15/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ICLR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ICLR forecast page.

$ICLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ICLR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ICLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ross Muken from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $170.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $173.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $160.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Casey Woodring from JP Morgan set a target price of $150.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Charles Rhyee from TD Cowen set a target price of $157.0 on 04/14/2025

$ICLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $ICLR stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.