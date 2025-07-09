Stocks
ICLR

New Analyst Forecast: $ICLR Given 'Outperform' Rating

July 09, 2025 — 11:09 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ICLR. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ICLR.

$ICLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICLR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/15/2025
  • William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

$ICLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ICLR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ICLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ross Muken from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $170.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $173.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $160.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Casey Woodring from JP Morgan set a target price of $150.0 on 04/29/2025
  • Charles Rhyee from TD Cowen set a target price of $157.0 on 04/14/2025

$ICLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $ICLR stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

