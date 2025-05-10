Stocks
IBM

New Analyst Forecast: $IBM Given 'Outperform' Rating

May 10, 2025 — 12:27 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IBM. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $IBM.

$IBM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/10/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/10/2025
  • UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

$IBM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IBM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $206.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Rob Chang from KGI Securities set a target price of $242.0 on 04/24/2025
  • David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $170.0 on 04/24/2025

$IBM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$IBM Insider Trading Activity

$IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT DAVID THOMAS (Senior Vice President) sold 26,543 shares for an estimated $6,715,639
  • ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 936 shares for an estimated $197,138

$IBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,436 institutional investors add shares of $IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 9,650,534 shares (+413.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,121,476,889
  • HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 2,593,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $570,064,914
  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,235,612 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $491,454,585
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,704,209 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $374,636,264
  • BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,587,342 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,945,391
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,501,333 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,038,033
  • CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,371,064 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,928,774

