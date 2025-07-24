New Analyst Forecast: $IBM Given $310.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IBM. Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a price target of 310.0 for IBM.

$IBM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBM recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $IBM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $305.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $310.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $315.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $310.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $310.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $325.0 on 06/20/2025

$IBM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$IBM Insider Trading Activity

$IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT DAVID THOMAS (Senior Vice President) sold 26,543 shares for an estimated $6,715,639

$IBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,512 institutional investors add shares of $IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,380 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

