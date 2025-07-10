New Analyst Forecast: $IBKR Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IBKR. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 65.0 for IBKR.

$IBKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBKR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $IBKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $45.5 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $60.75 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $48.75 on 01/13/2025

$IBKR Insider Trading Activity

$IBKR insiders have traded $IBKR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL BRIGHT purchased 135 shares for an estimated $29,633

$IBKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 389 institutional investors add shares of $IBKR stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

