New Analyst Forecast: $HWKN Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HWKN. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $HWKN.
$HWKN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HWKN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$HWKN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $HWKN stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 221,395 shares (+28.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,450,158
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 143,425 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,191,576
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 123,030 shares (+35.1%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $17,482,563
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 119,324 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $16,955,940
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 117,726 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,469,537
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 115,775 shares (+344.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,262,888
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 96,008 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,169,167
