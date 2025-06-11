New Analyst Forecast: $HUT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUT. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HUT.

$HUT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$HUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $20.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Mark Palmer from UBS set a target price of $33.0 on 04/02/2025

$HUT Insider Trading Activity

$HUT insiders have traded $HUT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICTOR SEMAH (Chief Legal Officer) sold 11,363 shares for an estimated $147,186

$HUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $HUT stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

