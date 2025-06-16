Stocks
HUM

New Analyst Forecast: $HUM Given $268.0 Price Target

June 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUM. Andrew Mok from Barclays set a price target of 268.0 for HUM.

$HUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HUM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HUM Insider Trading Activity

$HUM insiders have traded $HUM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES A. RECHTIN (President & CEO) purchased 6,530 shares for an estimated $1,496,983
  • TIMOTHY S. HUVAL (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 3,703 shares for an estimated $948,925

$HUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of $HUM stock to their portfolio, and 566 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

