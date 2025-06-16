New Analyst Forecast: $HUM Given $268.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUM. Andrew Mok from Barclays set a price target of 268.0 for HUM.
$HUM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HUM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 04/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
$HUM Insider Trading Activity
$HUM insiders have traded $HUM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES A. RECHTIN (President & CEO) purchased 6,530 shares for an estimated $1,496,983
- TIMOTHY S. HUVAL (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 3,703 shares for an estimated $948,925
$HUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of $HUM stock to their portfolio, and 566 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,801,837 shares (-83.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $476,766,070
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,438,201 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $380,547,984
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,143,662 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $302,612,965
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,127,973 shares (+3257.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,461,655
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 840,127 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $222,297,604
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 798,046 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,162,971
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 738,984 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,487,630
