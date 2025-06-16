New Analyst Forecast: $HUM Given $268.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUM. Andrew Mok from Barclays set a price target of 268.0 for HUM.

$HUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HUM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 04/29.

on 02/26 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/30, 04/29. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$HUM Insider Trading Activity

$HUM insiders have traded $HUM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A. RECHTIN (President & CEO) purchased 6,530 shares for an estimated $1,496,983

TIMOTHY S. HUVAL (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 3,703 shares for an estimated $948,925

$HUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of $HUM stock to their portfolio, and 566 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

