New Analyst Forecast: $HTZ Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HTZ. Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a price target of 6.0 for HTZ.

$HTZ Insider Trading Activity

$HTZ insiders have traded $HTZ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK FIELDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $412,750 .

. ERIC LEEF (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,800 shares for an estimated $111,293.

$HTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $HTZ stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

