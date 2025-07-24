Stocks
HTB

New Analyst Forecast: $HTB Given $45.0 Price Target

July 24, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HTB. Woody Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 45.0 for HTB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HTB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HTB forecast page.

$HTB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HTB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Woody Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $43.0 on 03/26/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $HTB Data Alerts


Sign Up

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HTB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.