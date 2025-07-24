New Analyst Forecast: $HTB Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HTB. Woody Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 45.0 for HTB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HTB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HTB forecast page.

$HTB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HTB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Woody Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $43.0 on 03/26/2025

