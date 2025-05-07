New Analyst Forecast: $HSIC Given $86.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HSIC. Michael Petusky from Barrington set a price target of 86.0 for HSIC.

$HSIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HSIC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.

$HSIC Insider Trading Activity

$HSIC insiders have traded $HSIC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL S ETTINGER (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 12,240 shares for an estimated $918,000

BRADFORD C CONNETT (CEO, NA Distribution Group) sold 4,036 shares for an estimated $287,161

PHILIP A LASKAWY sold 2,604 shares for an estimated $184,998

$HSIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $HSIC stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

