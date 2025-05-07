New Analyst Forecast: $HSIC Given $86.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HSIC. Michael Petusky from Barrington set a price target of 86.0 for HSIC.
$HSIC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HSIC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.
$HSIC Insider Trading Activity
$HSIC insiders have traded $HSIC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL S ETTINGER (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 12,240 shares for an estimated $918,000
- BRADFORD C CONNETT (CEO, NA Distribution Group) sold 4,036 shares for an estimated $287,161
- PHILIP A LASKAWY sold 2,604 shares for an estimated $184,998
$HSIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $HSIC stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,644,336 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,988,051
- LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 1,830,276 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,655,099
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 1,659,661 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,848,541
- SWEDBANK AB removed 1,626,793 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,574,075
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,175,408 shares (+254.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,338,233
- PERPETUAL LTD removed 1,149,815 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,567,198
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,097,572 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,951,982
