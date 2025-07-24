New Analyst Forecast: $HPE Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HPE. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $HPE.
$HPE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HPE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 07/23/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
$HPE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPE recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $HPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $22.0 on 07/24/2025
- Matt Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $26.0 on 07/23/2025
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 07/17/2025
- Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025
- Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025
- Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 07/03/2025
- Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 07/03/2025
$HPE Insider Trading Activity
$HPE insiders have traded $HPE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEREMY COX (SVP, Controller & CTO) sold 68,590 shares for an estimated $1,264,621
- PHIL MOTTRAM (EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,171,173.
- NEIL B MACDONALD (EVP, GM, Server) sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $493,365
- BETHANY MAYER sold 6,409 shares for an estimated $84,534
$HPE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 450 institutional investors add shares of $HPE stock to their portfolio, and 503 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 41,886,813 shares (+496.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $646,313,524
- UBS GROUP AG added 33,289,490 shares (+359.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $513,656,830
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 26,444,713 shares (+86.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $408,041,921
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 15,171,314 shares (+1369.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $234,093,375
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 14,076,289 shares (-63.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $217,197,139
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 11,034,974 shares (-85.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,269,648
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 10,104,202 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,907,836
