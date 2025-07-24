New Analyst Forecast: $HPE Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HPE. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $HPE.

$HPE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HPE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 07/23/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HPE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HPE forecast page.

$HPE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPE recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $HPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $22.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Matt Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $26.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 07/03/2025

$HPE Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $HPE Data Alerts

$HPE insiders have traded $HPE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY COX (SVP, Controller & CTO) sold 68,590 shares for an estimated $1,264,621

PHIL MOTTRAM (EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,171,173 .

. NEIL B MACDONALD (EVP, GM, Server) sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $493,365

BETHANY MAYER sold 6,409 shares for an estimated $84,534

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 450 institutional investors add shares of $HPE stock to their portfolio, and 503 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.