New Analyst Forecast: $HP Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HP. Ian Macpherson from Piper Sandler set a price target of 20.0 for HP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HP forecast page.

$HP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $HP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ian Macpherson from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $23.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $17.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Sean Meakim from JP Morgan set a target price of $17.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025

$HP Insider Trading Activity

$HP insiders have traded $HP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BELGACEM CHARIAG purchased 37,356 shares for an estimated $1,011,600

JOHN W LINDSAY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $551,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $HP stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.