New Analyst Forecast: $HP Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HP. Ian Macpherson from Piper Sandler set a price target of 20.0 for HP.
$HP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $HP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ian Macpherson from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 07/15/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $23.0 on 07/01/2025
- Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $17.0 on 06/26/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 06/24/2025
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 06/20/2025
- Sean Meakim from JP Morgan set a target price of $17.0 on 05/28/2025
- Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025
$HP Insider Trading Activity
$HP insiders have traded $HP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BELGACEM CHARIAG purchased 37,356 shares for an estimated $1,011,600
- JOHN W LINDSAY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $551,000
$HP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $HP stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,686,215 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,163,935
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,117,466 shares (+570.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,188,211
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,084,293 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,321,733
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 786,250 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,536,850
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 697,697 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,223,845
- GENDELL JEFFREY L removed 673,268 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,585,760
- WEBS CREEK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 587,968 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,357,724
