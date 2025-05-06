Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $HLN Given 'Overweight' Rating

May 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

May 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HLN. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $HLN.

$HLN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

$HLN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $HLN stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 13,243,267 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,340,767
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 6,175,835 shares (+67.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,917,465
  • UBS GROUP AG added 5,376,276 shares (+397.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,289,673
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,901,017 shares (+406.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,755,702
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 4,728,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,109,861
  • CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 4,567,165 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,570,754
  • FMR LLC added 3,909,545 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,297,059

