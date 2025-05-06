New Analyst Forecast: $HL Given $5.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HL. Kevin O'Halloran from BMO Capital set a price target of 5.5 for HL.

$HL Insider Trading Activity

$HL insiders have traded $HL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L. CLARY (Sr. VP & CAO) sold 32,387 shares for an estimated $167,764

DAVID C SIENKO (VP - General Counsel & Secy.) sold 21,826 shares for an estimated $113,058

RUSSELL DOUGLAS LAWLAR (Sr. VP & CFO) sold 16,333 shares for an estimated $84,604

KURT ALLEN (VP - Exploration) sold 9,195 shares for an estimated $47,630

ROBERT KRCMAROV (President and CEO) purchased 6,570 shares for an estimated $34,750

$HL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $HL stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

