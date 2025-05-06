New Analyst Forecast: $HL Given $5.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HL. Kevin O'Halloran from BMO Capital set a price target of 5.5 for HL.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HL forecast page.
$HL Insider Trading Activity
$HL insiders have traded $HL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL L. CLARY (Sr. VP & CAO) sold 32,387 shares for an estimated $167,764
- DAVID C SIENKO (VP - General Counsel & Secy.) sold 21,826 shares for an estimated $113,058
- RUSSELL DOUGLAS LAWLAR (Sr. VP & CFO) sold 16,333 shares for an estimated $84,604
- KURT ALLEN (VP - Exploration) sold 9,195 shares for an estimated $47,630
- ROBERT KRCMAROV (President and CEO) purchased 6,570 shares for an estimated $34,750
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $HL stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 7,960,826 shares (+100.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,087,655
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 5,538,729 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,195,159
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 4,295,835 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,092,549
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,020,150 shares (-55.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,738,936
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,770,047 shares (-56.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,510,930
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 3,755,864 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,882,603
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,233,116 shares (+182.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,874,599
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.