New Analyst Forecast: $HIG Given $145.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HIG. Brian Meredith from UBS set a price target of 145.0 for HIG.

$HIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $HIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $145.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $142.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Michael Phillips from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $117.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $133.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $129.0 on 04/08/2025

$HIG Insider Trading Activity

$HIG insiders have traded $HIG stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER SWIFT (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 294,481 shares for an estimated $36,979,396 .

. AMY STEPNOWSKI (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 54,651 shares for an estimated $6,880,219 .

. ADIN M TOOKER (President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 35,499 shares for an estimated $4,347,890 .

. ROBERT W PAIANO (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,235 shares for an estimated $2,704,612 .

. ALLISON G NIDERNO (SVP & Controller) sold 1,085 shares for an estimated $129,664

$HIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 462 institutional investors add shares of $HIG stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

