HIG

New Analyst Forecast: $HIG Given $145.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

July 09, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HIG. Brian Meredith from UBS set a price target of 145.0 for HIG.

$HIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $HIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $145.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $142.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Michael Phillips from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $117.0 on 04/11/2025
  • Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 04/10/2025
  • Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $133.0 on 04/09/2025
  • Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $129.0 on 04/08/2025

$HIG Insider Trading Activity

$HIG insiders have traded $HIG stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER SWIFT (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 294,481 shares for an estimated $36,979,396.
  • AMY STEPNOWSKI (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 54,651 shares for an estimated $6,880,219.
  • ADIN M TOOKER (President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 35,499 shares for an estimated $4,347,890.
  • ROBERT W PAIANO (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,235 shares for an estimated $2,704,612.
  • ALLISON G NIDERNO (SVP & Controller) sold 1,085 shares for an estimated $129,664

$HIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 462 institutional investors add shares of $HIG stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,425,889 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $176,425,245
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,422,026 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $175,947,276
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,208,524 shares (+65.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,530,674
  • FMR LLC added 1,197,579 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,176,449
  • HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,097,056 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,738,738
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 1,037,194 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,332,013
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 848,447 shares (+70.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,978,347

Stocks mentioned

HIG

