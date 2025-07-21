New Analyst Forecast: $HGV Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HGV. Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a price target of 73.0 for HGV.
$HGV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HGV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HGV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $73.0 on 07/21/2025
- Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 05/05/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 05/02/2025
- Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 05/02/2025
- Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 04/22/2025
- Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $63.0 on 03/07/2025
$HGV Insider Trading Activity
$HGV insiders have traded $HGV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES R. JR. CORBIN (See Remarks) sold 51,000 shares for an estimated $1,977,780
$HGV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $HGV stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,437,424 shares (+75.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,184,031
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,045,286 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,514,149
- PARSIFAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 899,437 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,647,938
- UBS GROUP AG added 893,621 shares (+77.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,430,361
- CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 775,703 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,019,049
- GRS ADVISORS, LLC removed 579,545 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,680,778
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 444,240 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,619,018
