HGV

New Analyst Forecast: $HGV Given $73.0 Price Target

July 21, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

July 21, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HGV. Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a price target of 73.0 for HGV.

$HGV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HGV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HGV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $73.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $63.0 on 03/07/2025

$HGV Insider Trading Activity

$HGV insiders have traded $HGV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$HGV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $HGV stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 2,437,424 shares (+75.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,184,031
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,045,286 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,514,149
  • PARSIFAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 899,437 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,647,938
  • UBS GROUP AG added 893,621 shares (+77.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,430,361
  • CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 775,703 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,019,049
  • GRS ADVISORS, LLC removed 579,545 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,680,778
  • LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 444,240 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,619,018

