New Analyst Forecast: $HGV Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HGV. Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a price target of 73.0 for HGV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HGV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HGV forecast page.

$HGV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HGV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HGV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $73.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $63.0 on 03/07/2025

$HGV Insider Trading Activity

$HGV insiders have traded $HGV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES R. JR. CORBIN (See Remarks) sold 51,000 shares for an estimated $1,977,780

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HGV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $HGV stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.