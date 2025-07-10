New Analyst Forecast: $HE Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HE. Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a price target of 10.0 for HE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HE forecast page.

$HE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $10.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $11.25 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.5 on 02/27/2025

$HE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $100,000 on 01/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $HE stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.