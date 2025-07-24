New Analyst Forecast: $HCSG Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCSG. Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a price target of 15.0 for HCSG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HCSG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HCSG forecast page.

$HCSG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCSG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HCSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $15.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Tao Qiu from Macquarie set a target price of $15.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 04/24/2025

$HCSG Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $HCSG Data Alerts

$HCSG insiders have traded $HCSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW M BROPHY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,744 shares for an estimated $18,224

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HCSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $HCSG stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.