HCM

New Analyst Forecast: $HCM Given $28.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCM. Dimple Gosai from B of A Securities set a price target of 28.0 for HCM.

$HCM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $HCM stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG removed 161,163 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,423,891
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 124,771 shares (+128.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,876,555
  • ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 117,521 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,767,515
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 99,058 shares (-47.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,489,832
  • SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 74,572 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,121,562
  • XY CAPITAL LTD added 66,460 shares (+142.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $999,558
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 57,707 shares (+369.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $867,913

