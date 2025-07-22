New Analyst Forecast: $HCM Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCM. Dimple Gosai from B of A Securities set a price target of 28.0 for HCM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HCM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HCM forecast page.

$HCM Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $HCM Data Alerts

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $HCM stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.