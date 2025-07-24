New Analyst Forecast: $HAS Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAS. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $HAS.

$HAS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HAS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

$HAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HAS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $HAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Alexander Perry from B of A Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $85.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $79.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Keegan Cox from DA Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Eric Handler from Roth MKM set a target price of $82.0 on 02/21/2025

$HAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$HAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of $HAS stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

