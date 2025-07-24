Stocks
HAS

New Analyst Forecast: $HAS Given 'Overweight' Rating

July 24, 2025 — 08:22 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAS. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $HAS.

$HAS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HAS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
  • Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HAS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HAS forecast page.

$HAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HAS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $HAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Alexander Perry from B of A Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $85.0 on 07/01/2025
  • James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $79.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Keegan Cox from DA Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Eric Handler from Roth MKM set a target price of $82.0 on 02/21/2025
$HAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of $HAS stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,781,026 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,005,288
  • KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,411,903 shares (-75.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,307,915
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,411,015 shares (+553.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,253,312
  • FMR LLC added 1,254,251 shares (+8492.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,123,893
  • SWEDBANK AB removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,490,000
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 723,117 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,464,464
  • CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC removed 614,233 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,769,187

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

