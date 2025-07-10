New Analyst Forecast: $GVH Given $0.4 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GVH. Theodore O'Neill from Litchfield Hills set a price target of 0.4 for GVH.
$GVH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $GVH stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 105,524 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,082
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 42,198 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,626
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 41,807 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,407
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 10,043 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,623
- UBS GROUP AG added 7,434 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,162
