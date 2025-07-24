New Analyst Forecast: $GSHD Given $109.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GSHD. Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a price target of 109.0 for GSHD.

$GSHD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GSHD recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $GSHD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a target price of $109.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $140.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $142.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Tommy McJoynt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $130.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Pablo Singzon from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities set a target price of $150.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Joshua Shanker from B of A Securities set a target price of $43.0 on 02/25/2025

$GSHD Insider Trading Activity

$GSHD insiders have traded $GSHD stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

& ROBYN JONES DESCENDANTS TRUST 2014 MARK has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $38,164,497 .

. THOMAS MCCONNON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $24,875,730 .

. MARK EVAN JONES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $4,761,433 .

. LINDY LANGSTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,652,720 .

. WADED CRUZADO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,450 shares for an estimated $1,002,150 .

. JOHN TERRY O'CONNOR (General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $261,050

MARK E. JR. JONES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,010 shares for an estimated $119,200

$GSHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $GSHD stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

