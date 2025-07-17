New Analyst Forecast: $GPI Given $415.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPI. Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a price target of 415.0 for GPI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GPI forecast page.

$GPI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $460.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $415.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $565.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $495.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $426.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $460.0 on 01/30/2025

$GPI Insider Trading Activity

$GPI insiders have traded $GPI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL JAMES MCHENRY (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,654,120 .

. MICHAEL DAVID JONES (Sr. Vice President, Aftersales) sold 1,613 shares for an estimated $654,184

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $GPI stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.