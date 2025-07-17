New Analyst Forecast: $GPI Given $415.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPI. Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a price target of 415.0 for GPI.
$GPI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $460.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $415.0 on 07/17/2025
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $565.0 on 06/16/2025
- Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $495.0 on 05/13/2025
- Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $426.0 on 04/22/2025
- Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $460.0 on 01/30/2025
$GPI Insider Trading Activity
$GPI insiders have traded $GPI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL JAMES MCHENRY (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,654,120.
- MICHAEL DAVID JONES (Sr. Vice President, Aftersales) sold 1,613 shares for an estimated $654,184
$GPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $GPI stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 140,346 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,605,154
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 122,827 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,913,772
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 110,563 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,229,537
- LIVFORSAKRINGSBOLAGET SKANDIA, OMSESIDIGT added 94,650 shares (+1287.8%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $41,334,601
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 90,145 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $39,367,222
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 88,069 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,637,954
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 83,641 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,946,679
