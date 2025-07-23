New Analyst Forecast: $GPC Given $135.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPC. Michael Lasser from UBS set a price target of 135.0 for GPC.

$GPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $145.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $143.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $135.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $130.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $114.0 on 04/01/2025

$GPC Insider Trading Activity

$GPC insiders have traded $GPC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WENDY B NEEDHAM sold 4,024 shares for an estimated $496,078

$GPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 514 institutional investors add shares of $GPC stock to their portfolio, and 482 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.