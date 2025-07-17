New Analyst Forecast: $GOVX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOVX. D. Boral Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GOVX.
$GOVX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOVX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOVX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOVX forecast page.
$GOVX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOVX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GOVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 07/17/2025
- Vernon Bernardino from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 04/16/2025
$GOVX Insider Trading Activity
$GOVX insiders have traded $GOVX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A DODD (President, CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $10,800
- JOHN N JR SPENCER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,800
- MARK REYNOLDS (CFO) purchased 6,800 shares for an estimated $7,343
- JOHN W. SHARKEY (VP, Business Development) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $5,940
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GOVX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $GOVX stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 662,885 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $702,658
- MORGAN STANLEY added 102,045 shares (+85037.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,167
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 64,012 shares (+125.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,852
- UBS GROUP AG added 63,154 shares (+223.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,943
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 42,275 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,811
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 25,834 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,384
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 13,608 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,424
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.