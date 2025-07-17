New Analyst Forecast: $GOVX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOVX. D. Boral Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GOVX.

$GOVX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOVX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOVX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOVX forecast page.

$GOVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOVX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GOVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Vernon Bernardino from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 04/16/2025

$GOVX Insider Trading Activity

$GOVX insiders have traded $GOVX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DODD (President, CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $10,800

JOHN N JR SPENCER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,800

MARK REYNOLDS (CFO) purchased 6,800 shares for an estimated $7,343

JOHN W. SHARKEY (VP, Business Development) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $5,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GOVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $GOVX stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.