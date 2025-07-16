New Analyst Forecast: $GOOGL Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GOOGL.

$GOOGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 21 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

$GOOGL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $210.0 on 07/16/2025

Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $196.0 on 07/16/2025

Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $208.0 on 07/15/2025

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $177.0 on 07/08/2025

Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 07/08/2025

Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $200.0 on 07/02/2025

Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $220.0 on 06/27/2025

$GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GOOGL Insider Trading Activity

$GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 92 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 92 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 227,500 shares for an estimated $37,875,621 .

. KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 79,066 shares for an estimated $15,140,566 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,454 shares for an estimated $5,244,383 .

. RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,045 shares for an estimated $1,693,677 .

. JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $273,090 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $119,382.

$GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,337 institutional investors add shares of $GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 2,226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

